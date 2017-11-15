Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra bring glamour (and some PDA) to style awards
Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted sharing sweet embraces at the Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards red carpet in Mumbai on Tuesdaybollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2017 16:38 IST
Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra put on a very loved-up display as they greeted each other at Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. The two looked gorgeous in their stylish outfits and met each other with hugs while photographers clicked pictures on the red carpet.
Alia was wearing a grand blush pink skirt by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and a satin white shirt-blouse. She tied her hair in a high pony and wore huge chandelier earrings to complete the look. Sidharth wore a navy blue jacket over a long white T-shirt. He also wore a rustic brooch on the jacket to bring some bling to the look.
The rumoured couple shared a sweet hug and exchanged pleasantries when they saw each other. The two were also spotted together at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party on November 2. Check out pictures and videos:
Also in attendance were Kajol, Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Divya Dutta, Sonali Kulkarni, Shama Sikandar and more. Kajol wore an orange saree under an ornate golden jacket and Sushant looked dapper in a dark jacket.
Alia is currently working on her upcoming films Raazi, Gully Boy and Brahmastra. While Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vicky Kaushal, Gully Boy will pair her up with Ranveer Singh. Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy by Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and will also star Ranbir Kapoor.
Sidharth was recently seen in Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha and is now working on Aiyaari with Manoj Bajpayee.
