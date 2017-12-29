Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar: Here’s where Bollywood stars are vacationing this New Year

Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput and others are all away from home to ring in the new year. The Bollywood stars are already out of their homes and vacationing at the most amazing tourist destinations like Bali, Cape Town and more.

Of all the celebrities, Alia seems to be enjoying herself the most. The actor is in Bali with her several girlfriends, including best friend Akansha. She has posted pictures from her vacation from the beaches of the scenic city. Check them out:

Bum bum tam tam ⚠️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Feels 💕 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 28, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

वातावरण ☀️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 29, 2017 at 2:53am PST

Akshay Kumar is enjoying a holiday in Cape Town with wife and author Twinkle Khanna and his relatives. “Deep blue sea and skies to match, long conversations and fishing for a catch,” he posted with a serene picture of the two of them.

He also posted a birthday picture for Twinkle on Friday. “Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion...for life! Happy birthday, Tina,” he captioned the photo.

Twinkle also posted a picture of herself climbing trees.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan are in Switzerland with son Taimur. The trio were spotted all bundled up in thick coats, in the snowy streets of Gstaad.

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 28, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Join them there are Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput. The two stars are in the beautiful country with a bunch of friends. “This place is like a beautiful painting!! Unreal!! Some smiles to warm up the snowy chill!,” Kriti posted with the photo.

Priyanka Chopra, however, has returned home for the holidays. She posted a cute selfie on Friday, enjoying herself a tender coconut in Mumbai. “Me n my coconut,” she captioned the photo.

