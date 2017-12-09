All eyes are on Virat and Anushka but Zaheer, Sagarika are having fun in Maldives. See pics here

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan had a quiet registered marriage on November 23. However, looks like they aren’t done yet. The lovely couple has been posting pictures from their honeymoon in Maldives. Needless to say, they are beautiful.

Their post-wedding photos have consistently been featured everywhere. The pictures and videos from their parties and reception have been appreciated by fans.

With the focus clearly having shifted to another actor-cricketer jodi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one would have thought that Sagarika and Zaheer’s nuptial has taken a back seat. However, a look at these pictures will certainly help refresh memories.

This one is a couple which loves all things related to sports. Check out this picture where Sagarika and Zaheer, along with another person (possibly an instructor), go diving in the deep blue seas.

Here’s how Sagarika captioned it: “Thrilled to have completed our first dive . See the happy faces @zaheer_khan34”

In other pictures, they seem to be enjoying the calm azure blue waters.

Not to be left behind, Zaheer too posted a few photos, one being of wife dear, gazing at the blue horizon.

He captioned it: “Mrs enjoying the setting sun.”

After a low-key wedding, the couple followed it up by two high-profile parties. Sagarika and Zaheer then held a mehendi ceremony and finally a reception on November 27.

Earlier this month, they featured on the cover of Harper Bazaar Bride and looked very much in love.

