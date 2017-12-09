 All eyes are on Virat and Anushka but Zaheer, Sagarika are having fun in Maldives. See pics here | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 09, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

All eyes are on Virat and Anushka but Zaheer, Sagarika are having fun in Maldives. See pics here

The focus may have shifted to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, but Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan know how to stay in the limelight. See their honeymoon pictures.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2017 09:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge having fun in Maldives.
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge having fun in Maldives.

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan had a quiet registered marriage on November 23. However, looks like they aren’t done yet. The lovely couple has been posting pictures from their honeymoon in Maldives. Needless to say, they are beautiful.

Their post-wedding photos have consistently been featured everywhere. The pictures and videos from their parties and reception have been appreciated by fans.

With the focus clearly having shifted to another actor-cricketer jodi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one would have thought that Sagarika and Zaheer’s nuptial has taken a back seat. However, a look at these pictures will certainly help refresh memories.

This one is a couple which loves all things related to sports. Check out this picture where Sagarika and Zaheer, along with another person (possibly an instructor), go diving in the deep blue seas.

Here’s how Sagarika captioned it: “Thrilled to have completed our first dive . See the happy faces @zaheer_khan34”

Thrilled to have completed our first dive . See the happy faces 🌊 @zaheer_khan34

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

In other pictures, they seem to be enjoying the calm azure blue waters.

Finally here 😊 😌 @ayadamaldivesresort

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

View 😍

A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

Not to be left behind, Zaheer too posted a few photos, one being of wife dear, gazing at the blue horizon.

He captioned it: “Mrs enjoying the setting sun.”

Mrs enjoying the setting sun

A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

After a low-key wedding, the couple followed it up by two high-profile parties. Sagarika and Zaheer then held a mehendi ceremony and finally a reception on November 27.

With the Mrs 😉

A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on

23.11.2017 ❤️

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Earlier this month, they featured on the cover of Harper Bazaar Bride and looked very much in love.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you