Amid ban call, Padmavati makers release Shahid Kapoor’s poster as Ratan Singh. See pic

As the demand for a ban on Padmavati gets shriller, the makers came out with a new poster of the film, this time focussing on Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh. The actor plays the king of Chittor in the film and husband to Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati.

It appears to be a painting and the actor is looking glorious in his royal robes. He is dressed in a lavender silk antariya with detailing. He is sporting some jewellery and silk juttis. Earlier, when the first look of Shahid was revealed, he was described as, “Maharawal Ratan Singh -- the epitome of courage, strength and respect.” He stands for Rajput pride while Deepika’s character was described as “goddess queen”.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Meanwhile, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is mired in controversies as various fringe organisations and political parties have objected to his movie, claiming it ‘distorts history’. Despite the director clarifying twice that his film does not have scene or sequence that ‘would hurt any sentiments’, several petitions have been filed across the country, seeking a ban on Padmavati’s release. The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition asking for a ban on the film’s release claiming it hurts Rajput pride. Earlier Allahabad High Court had rejected a plea to ban the film as it propagates the practice of Sati. Both the courts said the Central Board of Film Certification, which is yet to certify the film, will take a call on the film.

Earlier, a bandh was called in Chittorgarh to protest film’s release.

Padmavati is slated to hit theatres on December 1.

