Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan and more: How Bollywood stars celebrated New Year, in pics

While Amitabh Bachchan spent the last day of 2017 with family and rang in the New Year with his star grandkids at his Mumbai residence, Bipasha Basu spent the night with hubby Karan Singh Grover and Taapsee Pannu had a blast with her friends. Raveena Tandon was holidaying in Bangkok and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are in Cape Town.

Amitabh shared pictures of grand daughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya Bachchan on his Instagram page and worte, “Daughters be the best ... grand daughters the bestest .. Navya Naveli and Aaradhya ..and Aaradhya plants her ‘tiara’ hair band on her Dada Ji and ... well freaks out !!! Happy 2018.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and filmmaker Anand L Rai decided to spent the night in anticipation of the first look of their upcoming film being unveiled on Monday.

And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/1904UTRD08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

Happy new year Katrina 😊🤗And come back soon. Stay blessed stay bright. Love always. #Kal5BajeSRK https://t.co/gld9vjOV2u — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2017

Sushmita Sen celebrated the New Year at her Dubai residence and shared a video of the Burj Khalifa on Twitter.

Happyyyyyyy New Year!!!!💋❤️💃🏻🎵😍😄👏👏👏#2018 is HERE!!😁sending u d visual of #burjkhalifa from my home in Dubai!My way of keeping you all close!!!!😍😁❤️💃🏻kisses & awesome luck this year from Alisah, Renée & yours truly!!!!! Dugga Dugga!!!!❤️😇😍💃🏻🎵💋 I LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/xv4Rgj86po — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 31, 2017

Bipasha shared a video where she is in a shout-fest with Karan as everyone is screaming, “Happy New Year”, trying to outshine others.

Check out how everyone else rang in the New Year:

Take a leap of faith and land safe in 2018. #HappyNewYear2018 pic.twitter.com/EoWEEWCNDx — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 31, 2017

Haopy New Year everyone! Hope it was as amazing as tonight in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/2KGzy2P8se — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 1, 2018

Wish u all a very happy new year 😇 #mountmerry pic.twitter.com/MVFBRktXzd — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 31, 2017

And fireworks light up the Bangkok skies! ❤️❤️🥂🎉🎉🎉 Happy new year to all of you in India and world! Enjoy!!!! pic.twitter.com/QdIQ9yC0GO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 31, 2017

Happy New Year bringing in 2018 at Janki Kutir pic.twitter.com/9vGECHc9Gs — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 31, 2017

Will make sure every moment in 2018 will shine as bright as this picture ! #Welcome2018 #NewYear pic.twitter.com/EOGNB5fg1d — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 31, 2017

rise bright in 2018! Best wishes! A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:13am PST

Happy new year friends 😇😇 Have a great year ahead 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/w7ZUn1bu3x — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) December 31, 2017

Happyyyyyy 2018 y’all ❤️❤️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 31, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

