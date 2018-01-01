 Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan and more: How Bollywood stars celebrated New Year, in pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan and more: How Bollywood stars celebrated New Year, in pics

Amitabh shared pictures of grand daughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya Bachchan on his Instagram page while Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar enjoyed a bash at Manish Malhotra’s place.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2018 10:59 IST
HT Correspondent
While Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the New Year with his grand daughters, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended a bash at Manish Malhotra’s place.
While Amitabh Bachchan spent the last day of 2017 with family and rang in the New Year with his star grandkids at his Mumbai residence, Bipasha Basu spent the night with hubby Karan Singh Grover and Taapsee Pannu had a blast with her friends. Raveena Tandon was holidaying in Bangkok and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are in Cape Town.

Amitabh shared pictures of grand daughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya Bachchan on his Instagram page and worte, “Daughters be the best ... grand daughters the bestest .. Navya Naveli and Aaradhya ..and Aaradhya plants her ‘tiara’ hair band on her Dada Ji and ... well freaks out !!! Happy 2018.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and filmmaker Anand L Rai decided to spent the night in anticipation of the first look of their upcoming film being unveiled on Monday.

Sushmita Sen celebrated the New Year at her Dubai residence and shared a video of the Burj Khalifa on Twitter.

Bipasha shared a video where she is in a shout-fest with Karan as everyone is screaming, “Happy New Year”, trying to outshine others.

Check out how everyone else rang in the New Year:

rise bright in 2018! Best wishes!

A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial) on

Happyyyyyy 2018 y’all ❤️❤️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

