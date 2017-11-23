Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 44yrs of Namak Haram with a picture of ‘first video camera’ used in Bollywood

Remembering his 1973 hit along with Rajesh Khanna, Namak Haram, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture commemorating 44 years of the film. He tweeted the picture of the “first video camera” used in the film industry, which belonged to late superstar Khanna.

Bachchan, who is quite active on the social media and often shares interesting tit-bits from his films and film career, took to Twitter and posted a picture with the Anand star holding the video camera. He wrote, “T 2719 - Namak Haram .. 44 years ! .. and that instrument in my hand is the first video camera in the film Industry .. it had just come out and it belonged to Rajesh Khanna personally .. when he showed it to Hrishi Da, he used it in the scene of the film .. !!”

T 2719 - Namak Haram .. 44 years ! .. and that instrument in my hand is the first video camera in the film Industry .. it had just come out and it belonged to Rajesh Khanna personally .. when he showed it to Hrishi Da, he used it in the scene of the film .. !! pic.twitter.com/g0oH7ox4GN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 22, 2017

The movie, which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, also Rekha, Asrani, Raza Murad, AK Hangal, Simi Garewal and Om Shivpuri. Rajesh Khanna received his third BFJA Awards for Best Actor in 1974 for this film and Amitabh Bachchan had won his second Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1974.

On work front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

