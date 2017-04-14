Amitabh Bachchan dons Sikh look in this pic, but not for Thugs of Hindostan

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a photo online and reports buzz started doing the rounds that it is his first look from the upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen along with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan.

The 74-year-old-actor took to Twitter and shared a photo sporting look of a Sikh person with heavy beard and an orange turban. He captioned the snap, “My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !!”

T 2493 - My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !! pic.twitter.com/LQ5T7OeEFO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017

As soon as he uploaded the photo on microblogging site, people started to make guesses if this look was for the upcoming flick Thugs of Hindostan. But he quashed the matter by replying to a Twitter user that the look is for an ad. He wrote, “NO sir .. this is from an Ad., I worked in today .. !! NOT thugs .. hehehe.”

NO sir .. this is from an Ad., I worked in today .. !! NOT thugs .. hehehe https://t.co/JTeoiTH309 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam and Jackie Shroff.

The movie is slated to release on May 12.

