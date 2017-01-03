 Amitabh Bachchan floored by daughter Shweta’s ‘surprise, decorative dinner’ | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan floored by daughter Shweta’s ‘surprise, decorative dinner’

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2017 13:36 IST
Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta at an event.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan rang in the New Year in Hrishikesh and returned to Mumbai early Monday. Back home, Amitabh was surprised by daughter Shweta Nanda’s special dinner spread to celebrate the New Year together.

“Back home to all the children, grandchildren, family and daughter cooks up a surprise decorated thoughtful dinner for all! DATB,” Bachchan tweeted.

Amitabh elaborated in the next tweet that DATB stands for daughters are the best.

While Amitabh ushered in the New Year in Rishikesh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were in Dubai for the festivities. The trio flew back to Mumbai on Monday.

