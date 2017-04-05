Amitabh Bachchan inaugurates new CBFC office in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated the new office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Tuesday, along with a host of other celebrities including Anupam Kher, Ramesh Sippy among several others.

Amitabh Bachchan during the inauguration of new office premise of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on April 4. (IANS)

CBFC was facing space constraint in their old office in Malabar Hill, which has been there since 1950s. The board then moved a proposal for allocation of space in Films Division Complex in Peddar Road and got an office there on the ninth floor. Bachchan was the chief guest at the event while I&B Secretary Ajay Mittal was the guest of honour.

Amitabh Bachchan and CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani during the inauguration of CBFC’s new office. (IANS)

Present at the inaugural ceremony were celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Mukesh Bhatt, filmmaker Abbas-Mustan, Sonu Sood, Vipul Shah, producer Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Boney Kapoor among others.

“The censor board has been very supportive to me and my upcoming film Maatr. I was a chairman of CFSI (Children Film Society India) and my office was here too,” Raveena told reporters.

Watch Maatr trailer:

Sippy quipped though the board has moved to a new office, filmmakers will continue with their complaints as and when they have any. “I am happy that the board is now also going digital, ushering new changes. We all need that and it is a step in the right direction,” Sippy said.

