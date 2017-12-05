Amitabh Bachchan is the most followed Bollywood actor on Twitter. Shah Rukh beats Salman

Amitabh Bachchan is the most followed Indian actor on Twitter, according to new data released by the service on Tuesday. The veteran actor’s prolific account witnessed a 34% increase in followers in the last year, finishing with 31.5 million.

Shah Rukh Khan came in at number two, with 30.9 million followers after a 40% growth. The top ten included seven people from Bollywood, two cricketers (Sachin Tendulkar, number 8, 21.7 million followers and Virat Kohli, number 10, 20.8 million followers), and PM Narendra Modi, who with 37.5 million followers is the most followed Indian of the year.

Congrats to @narendramodi who tops the most followed list on Twitter in India with 37.5 million followers. Here's the ten most followed Indians on Twitter this year #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/onP2uWxEvg — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 5, 2017

Salman Khan, like SRK, also saw a 40% growth with 28.5 million followers. He was followed by Akshay Kumar (22.8 million), Aamir Khan (22.4 million), Deepika Padukone (22.1 million) and Hrithik Roshan (20.9 million). Of all the actors, Akshay Kumar saw the greatest jump (52%). The Padman star had 15 million followers in 2016.

Deepika Padukone is the only woman in the top ten most followed Indians list. Priyanka Chopra’s 20.6 million followers weren’t enough to get her a spot.

In addition, Baahubali 2, bb11, and Mersal were the top hashtag trends in India.

Today, we're taking a lookback at the hashtags, people and moments that got #India talking on Twitter in 2017



Here's the most Tweeted about hashtags in India this year #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/XCYsyZhjwd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 5, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more