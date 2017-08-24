Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘safe’ response on triple talaq verdict: Can’t argue with law

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq speaks for itself and that “we can’t argue with the law of our country”. He said, “The judgement speaks for itself and we can’t argue with the law of our country.” The actor was speaking at the press conference of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Piku star said he felt saddened with the way women face restrictions in the society.

“Young girls are prevented from being educated because she is going to get married, so why waste money on her. I feel sad for them. They defy all the social norms that may be prevalent in their villages and in their lives for so many years to come out and sit in front of me on the hot seat (for KBC)...They succeed in what they had visioned for them (which) is so inspiring to see,” he added.

Bachchan said when he does a film like Pink, he doesn’t think twice. “Because I know the kind of circumstances that women in our country, particularly young women, go through every day. And in some way if I can put this message across through this show about them defying social norms, which have been pressurising them, I think that is a great feeling,” he said.

Ahead of the ninth season of the popular television reality show, Big B said one of the main reasons for him to take up the show every season is to meet the common man and listen to their stories.

“The opportunity I get to meet people of this country about whom we hear or read through media. We never get the opportunity to meet them live and for me that becomes a realistic moment when I shake hands with them, sit across the table, and listen to their stories and feel for them. It is an emotional moment when you hear about the hardships and circumstances that they go through,” he said.

The 74-year-old acting legend has been associated with the quiz game for 17 years. The show will go on air from August 28 on Sony Entertainment Television channel.