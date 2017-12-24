Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan pose for one epic picture

Mukesh Ambani’s RIL 40 turned out to be a star-studded affair as Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt attended the event.

The Badrinath ki Dulhania star Varun took to his Instagram to share a picture of the actors posing together at the function. He captioned the image, “#RIL40 . Amazing stage amazing energy.” The stars that can be seen in the picture include - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and singer Sonu Nigam, alongside The Ambani Family.

#RIL40 . Amazing stage amazing energy A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 23, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

The gigantic celebration of completing 40 years of Reliance Group was hosted by Mukesh along with his family. The RIL family day was to commemorate its founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani’s 85th birthday, which falls on December 28.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October which also marks the Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu.

The flick is slated to release on April 13, 2018.