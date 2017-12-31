Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture with Abhishek, Sweta. See here

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared some throwback moments with his social media followers including one vintage picture with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan.

In another picture he shared on Sunday, we can see Shweta, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging him tightly. The Pink star captioned the picture on Instagram stating, “How quickly they grow up .. and innocence turns to sense ..”

The 75-year-old also shared a candid picture with Jaya Bachchan with an adorable caption that read, “May the days ahead be filled with laughter and smiles of the near and dear.”

On the work front, Big B has recently got back from a shoot schedule in Thailand where he was shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.