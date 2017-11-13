Amitabh Bachchan shares wedding album pics, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are all decked out

Over the last few days, Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing photographs of his family -- wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta -- from a Mumbai wedding they attended on Saturday. On Sunday, the veteran star posted a new picture, this time with granddaughter, Aaradhya.

T 2709 - Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏🤣🤣🤣🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/yiFlJEXT6C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2017

He captioned his tweet with, “Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family.”

He added more pictures from the lavish event on his personal blog and Facebook. Aishwarya and Aaradhya seem to be twinning in magenta outfits, while Shweta Nanda’s attire was reportedly designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Both Bachchan Junior and Senior were dressed in traditional sherwanis.

Known to share a connection with his fans on social media, Amitabh frequently shares updates from his life -- be it throwback images or personal anecdotes.

T 2709 - A Sunday they ask as to how it was .. a new bride was welcomed into the family .. and the Sunday well wishers were no less with the excitement .. family marriages are such a glorious event .. as is the event at the gates of Jalsa, each Sunday ..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/l5V0N41MVj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2017

These new photos offer an inside look at the Bachchan family, and a rare sight at five-year-old Aaradhya.

While Abhishek was last seen in Rishi Kapoor All The Best, Aishwarya’s last outing was Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aishwarya is currently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek may star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on Amrita Pritam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more