 Amitabh Bachchan shares wedding album pics, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are all decked out | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 13, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Amitabh Bachchan shares wedding album pics, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are all decked out

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared pictures of his family - - wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta -- from a Mumbai wedding they attended.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2017 10:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Known to share a connection with his fans on social media, Amitabh Bachchan frequently shares updates from his life - be it throwback images or personal anecdotes.
Known to share a connection with his fans on social media, Amitabh Bachchan frequently shares updates from his life - be it throwback images or personal anecdotes.

Over the last few days, Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing photographs of his family -- wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta -- from a Mumbai wedding they attended on Saturday. On Sunday, the veteran star posted a new picture, this time with granddaughter, Aaradhya.

He captioned his tweet with, “Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family.”

He added more pictures from the lavish event on his personal blog and Facebook. Aishwarya and Aaradhya seem to be twinning in magenta outfits, while Shweta Nanda’s attire was reportedly designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Both Bachchan Junior and Senior were dressed in traditional sherwanis.

Known to share a connection with his fans on social media, Amitabh frequently shares updates from his life -- be it throwback images or personal anecdotes.

These new photos offer an inside look at the Bachchan family, and a rare sight at five-year-old Aaradhya.

While Abhishek was last seen in Rishi Kapoor All The Best, Aishwarya’s last outing was Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aishwarya is currently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek may star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on Amrita Pritam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Recommended for you