Amitabh Bachchan slammed for insensitive tweets on Mumbai rains

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is one of the first Bollywood celebs to tweet about most things. However, he has another habit that has irked Twitteratti this time around - that of posting his own pictures with each tweet, however unrelated.

When Amitabh posted a series of tweets on the heavy rains in Mumbai, fans were not too impressed with the insensitive nature of the tweets and the fact that he posted his pictures along with these. He even compared the rains with Hurricane Harvey.

On Tuesday night, he talked about the heavy rains, making light of the issue on Twitter. “‘Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high -Every building is now sea facing.’~ from Prasoon Pandey,” he tweeted.

“Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this ‘Visarjan’ with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai,” he wrote in another post which was tweeted along with another Big B photo.

T 2531 -

" Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high -

Every building is now sea facing."~🤣🤣🤣🤣 from Prasoon Pandey pic.twitter.com/YIHFScHmY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 -Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this 'Visarjan' with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kox7cDnuEB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 - Don't try to fight nature .. don't put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? pic.twitter.com/rvSJXS0Zgl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

The posts soon attracted the wrath of Twitteratti who slammed the Bollywood star.

“Dont think heavy torrential rains which disrupts lives is a laughing matter,” wrote a user while another posted, “Sirji you have a great sense of humor, however just imagine what pain & fear each & every parent will be going through at this moment.”

Sample some of the responses:

Dont think heavy torrential rains which disrupts lives is a laughing matter — Shweta (@shwetsn) August 29, 2017

AB sir, do you know that you can tweet without attachments of your photo? — MangoMan ravi (@patrioticravi) August 29, 2017

इसको लोग सदी का महानायक और बोलते हैं..😕😕

This is how he is helping flood affected peoples. — Prashant ☺😊😄 (@YourPrashu) August 29, 2017

Sirji you have a great sense of humor, however just imagine what pain & fear each & every parent will be going through at this moment — CA_Kantijain (@kanti_salecha) August 29, 2017

This is why I don't let my daadu join FB or Twitter. This is exactly why! — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) August 29, 2017

Sir this is not hurricane Harvey and all it needed was an instruction to stay indoors today - so I'm sorry but your analysis is incorrect — Irate Optimist (@irate_optimist) August 29, 2017

You're an incredible actor. But an obnoxious human being. Who makes jokes out of tragedies? Oh wait, privilege does. — Sumeet Keswani (@SumeetKeswani) August 30, 2017

Sir jo bhi aapka tweeter handle kar raha wo aapke reputation ki aisi ki taisi karne ka Kasam kha liya hai😎😎 — Singh is King (@seeker127) August 30, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan is currently working on Thugs of Hindostan in which he will be seen with Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

