 Amitabh Bachchan slammed for insensitive tweets on Mumbai rains | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 31, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Amitabh Bachchan slammed for insensitive tweets on Mumbai rains

Amitabh Bachchan posted tweets making light of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and shared his own pictures with them. Twitterati has slammed the Bollywood star for the insensitive nature of his tweets.

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2017 10:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Amitabh Bachchan during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.(PTI)

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is one of the first Bollywood celebs to tweet about most things. However, he has another habit that has irked Twitteratti this time around - that of posting his own pictures with each tweet, however unrelated.

When Amitabh posted a series of tweets on the heavy rains in Mumbai, fans were not too impressed with the insensitive nature of the tweets and the fact that he posted his pictures along with these. He even compared the rains with Hurricane Harvey.

On Tuesday night, he talked about the heavy rains, making light of the issue on Twitter. “‘Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high -Every building is now sea facing.’~ from Prasoon Pandey,” he tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayer on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai on August 27. (IANS)

“Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this ‘Visarjan’ with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai,” he wrote in another post which was tweeted along with another Big B photo.

The posts soon attracted the wrath of Twitteratti who slammed the Bollywood star.

“Dont think heavy torrential rains which disrupts lives is a laughing matter,” wrote a user while another posted, “Sirji you have a great sense of humor, however just imagine what pain & fear each & every parent will be going through at this moment.”

Sample some of the responses:

Amitabh Bachchan is currently working on Thugs of Hindostan in which he will be seen with Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Follow @htshownbiz for more

more from bollywood
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you