Amitabh Bachchan told me he is afraid of retakes: Pink actor Vijay Varma

Actor Vijay Varma’s portrayal of Ankit Malhotra in Shoojit Sircar’s Pink (2016) got him instant fame. Vijay, who recently worked in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raag Desh, says people still recognise him as the Pink actor.

“Pink achieved a certain level of popularity that a lot of other films couldn’t and it’s watched even today. My role in the film connected with the people. I was told by the makers [of Pink] that my character was supposed to instigate terror into the audiences’ mind and I tried my best to do that. The response I got has been humbling. A lot of times, I am still addressed as the Pink actor,” says Vijay, who is also a part of Dhulia’s Yaara that is expected to release by the end of this year.

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Deepak Sehgal in Pink.

According to the actor, the film is very special, not just because it was successful but also because he got to work with Sircar and Bachchan. “Working with Shoojit sir was always on my check list. So when the offer came my way, there was no reason to decline it. I still remember the 10-12 days we spent inside the court room to shoot the film. I was mostly sitting as I had nothing much to do. But as an audience, I was just looking at Mr Bachchan’s performance and was literally taking down acting notes,” says the actor, who was seen in the National Award winning film Chittagong (2012).

Happy Bday Tony da!! And congratulations team @TheFilmPink for best film n best actor @ZeeCineAwards pic.twitter.com/m5eksqADo6 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 31, 2017

All praise for Bachchan, Vijay adds, “I was particularly fascinated by the way he gave his dialogues. He was constantly rehearsing to get things perfect. He would spend about an hour to rehearse [his part]. I couldn’t understand why an actor of his stature spent so much time rehearsing. So when I got the chance to speak with him, I asked him about this and he said, ‘I am afraid of retakes.’ He told me that if he does a mistake, everybody will have to do it all over again. And this made me realise why he is one of the greatest actors we have.”

