Amitabh Bachchan works at son-in-law’s factory with grandkids

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2016 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan with his grandkids. (Twitter)

Dear Bollywood fans, do not fret if you get to hear that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is working in a factory in New Delhi.

Amitabh was visiting his son-in-law’s factory recently when he got clicked with his grandkids Navya Naveli and Agstya. He shared the pictures on his Twitter account and wrote, “To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law’s factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !!”

Amitabh also elaborated about his experience on his blog. “Working of a film or let us say a promotional film which we make for my son in law for his Company ESCORTS .. at his tractor manufacturing plant .. great ,” he wrote. Amitabh’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda is the managing director of Escorts Limited - an engineering company that manufactures agricultural machinery, material handling equipment and machine construction.

