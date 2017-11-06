Before Paradise Papers leak, Amitabh Bachchan writes he wants ‘freedom from prominence’

Hours before actor Amitabh Bachchan was named in Paradise Papers released by a collective of international journalists, he wrote in his blog that he seeks freedom and peace from prominence, which has seen him face allegations in the Panama Papers case and Bofors scandal earlier. Paradise Papers refers to a leak of financial documents late on Sunday that could expose the secret wealth of hundreds of rich Indians, who are suspected to have used offshore tax havens to dodge taxes.

In his blog post written on Sunday morning, the 72-year-old actor wrote, “At this age and time of my life, I seek peace and freedom from prominence. To be left to lead the last few years of my life with and within myself. I do not seek epithets, I abhor them. I do not seek headlines, I do not deserve them. I do not seek acknowledgement, I am not qualified for it.”

This post also refers to his lawyer denying any illegal construction on the actor’s property in Mumbai’s Goregaon East area in relation to a notice sent by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He wrote, “The mentioned ‘notices’ have yet to be seen or served to me. But I guess in time it shall come.”

In the lengthy post, Amitabh said when there are accusations, “At times, I would prefer to correct the manner. At times it is prudent to remain quiet.”

The superstar also cited past examples, such as what he went through when his family’s name popped up in the Bofors scandal. “For years we were grilled, declared traitors, abused and humiliated by the hour for several years,” Bachchan wrote.

Adding, “When the media carried the news here in India, the press during one of its interactions with me asked me what I was going to do about it. Whether I would seek information on who did it, or seek retribution. What retribution and information will I seek? Will it take away the years of suffering and mental torture that we went through? Will it cure? Will it rest? No, it will not. So I told them, the media, I do not wish to make any comment on it, the matter is over for me.”

He also mentions the issue of leaked documents from the Panama Papers. The actor wrote, “We were asked for reactions, for responses, for justification or not, for replies to their investigative queries. Two instant replies were given out by us. Of denial and misuse of name. They were printed, but the questions continued... The fullest cooperation has been extended at all hours as dutiful citizens. And even after, if there is any more query that needs to be addressed, we shall comply.”

He concludes by saying: “Tomorrow there could be more .. and the process of our cooperation shall continue .. it is the norm .. it is the Law of the land .. it shall be abided by .. Law does not entertain bias or favour .. it is stark and precise and offers judgement .. a judgement we respect and adhere to and obey .. it is our Constitutional obligation ..We are devoted and extend belief to it .. as must we all should ..”