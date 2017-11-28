Ananya Pandey to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2

Karan Johar has decided -- after much dilly dallying -- to cast Chunky Pandey’s pretty daughter Ananya in Student of the Year 2, the sequel of his hit 2012 film, reports DNA. It had been speculated for long that she was to make her Bollywood debut in his film.

The report adds that after toying with the idea of casting Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Saif and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, the Bollywood mega mogul finally zeroed in on Ananya.

“Saif and Amrita’s daughter Sara and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi were also considered for Student of the Year. But the idea was dropped. Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya has now been chosen,” a source was quoted as saying.

She auditioned before Karan and others last week, the report added. “Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia’s lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional. Karan immediately decided to cast her.”

Student Of The Year 2, which will be directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan, will star Tiger Shroff as the male lead. Earlier this month, Karan unveiled the first poster of the film, featuring Tiger.

Student of the Year 2 is the sequel to his 2012 romantic comedy starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Chunky’s both kids are set to make their Bollywood debuts. A stunner, Ananya, has been making heads turn for a while now and made her society debut on November 25 at the Le Bal in Paris.

With her very handsome and charming cavalier Prince Philip d’Arenberg 💜💜 @lebal.paris #beautifulnight #lebal2017 A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:57am PST

My Princess ♥️ at @lebal.paris ! @jpgaultierofficial A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:28am PST

My Gorgeous Girl ♥️ @ananyapanday in her absolutely stunning @manishmalhotra05 outfit !!i ♥️ A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

