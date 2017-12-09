Angad Bedi on father Bishan Singh Bedi’s biopic: Only someone who has seen his game should make it

Actor Angad Bedi is making a name for himself by taking up good projects one after the other. He seems to have taken after his father, former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, who impressed everyone by taking wicket after wicket in the game.

Bollywood is seeing a surge in the trend of biopics on sports personalities. When asked who should be directing his father’s biopic, Angad says, “ If I was not his son, and just his fan, I would say, from an outsider’s perspective, that he makes for a great storytelling [material] but I think his life [biopic] should be given in the hands of a maker, who has seen him play and has followed the sport. Someone who has been part of his era and has seen him now. I think the maker should be someone who has seen cricket in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s,” says Angad.

The actor, who has been part of films such as Ungli (2014) and gained recognition after being part of National award-winning film Pink, will soon be seen in hockey player Sandeep Singh’s biopic.

Would he like to play the role of Bishan Singh Bedi on the silver screen? “I don’t think I can decide if I will play my father’s character or not. It is for him to decide. I will have to first seek permission from my father. Also, I have to be in the position where he thinks that his son can actually play him on the screen. That is totally his call and he is the person who will decide who should play him,” says the actor, who will also be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi (Manoj Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Angad also feels that his father’s personality is very impressive. “He has been a very extravagant and over powering personality. He has got great aura around him. The media loves him, and they loved all his controversies and the way he has been very honest about his thought process,” he says.

