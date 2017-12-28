Angad Bedi: When a big actor says no to a film, another actor is born

Angad Bedi is on a spree when it comes to being a part of just the right films. His latest, Tiger Zinda Hai, is breaking records at the box office. Last year too, his films Pink and Dear Zindagi garnered a good response from fans and critics alike.

Talking about how success eventually came his way, he says it was “rejection by other actors” that landed him the role of Rajvir Singh in the National Award-winning film Pink, which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

“I’ve [always] wanted to do good, performance-oriented roles. Sometimes, you have to wait for that. Ungli (2014) was the film that got me noticed, but unfortunately it got delayed. I had to wait for some time... No one signed me [until then],” says the son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

Angad, who did not give up on his dreams, says, “I come from a sports background and the spirit was always alive to strive for more, and better. Pink consolidated everything. A lot of people said no to it, and I believe that whenever a big actor says no to a film, another actor is born.”

Back when he had bagged a role in Pink, he couldn’t believe that he’d share the screen with Bachchan. “All I could think of was my scenes with him and me being directed by Shoojit [Sircar] sir. For me, to just stand next to that legend (Big B) was amazing. I was feeding off his energy in every scene. The entire industry saw Pink and it helped me get more work,” says Angad, who is part of an upcoming biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film stars singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

