Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit unite after 17 years for Total Dhamaal. See photos

Ajay Devgn had earlier announced that he would be producing Total Dhamaal, the third film of the Dhamaal franchise, which will be presented by Fox Star. On Tuesday, the cast and crew of the film came together to start their shoot in the presence of guest Aamir Khan. The film’s star cast includes Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Boman Irani.

The slapstick comedy will be directed by Indra Kumar, and the makers also announced that the film is slated to release on December 7. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Aamir Khan sounds the mahurat clap... Madhuri Dixit switches on the camera... Anil Kapoor directs the mahurat shot... #TotalDhamaal shoot begins today... Directed by Indra Kumar... 7 Dec 2018 release.”

Aamir Khan sounds the mahurat clap... Madhuri Dixit switches on the camera... Anil Kapoor directs the mahurat shot... #TotalDhamaal shoot begins today... Directed by Indra Kumar... 7 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/XFY8lqQfpi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2018

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Golmaal Returns, one of the highest earning films of 2017. Anil Kapoor is currently busy working on Fanne Khan alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and he will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Madhuri Dixit will be seen on the silver screen after a period of four years. She played the role of Rajjo in the 2014 film Gulaab Gang alongside Juhi Chawla. She has mostly busy with reality shows since then. The actor recently signed a project with Priyanka Chopra as executive producers of a television series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more