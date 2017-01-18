Anjana Sukhani on Coffee With D: Let’s not take humour too personally

Actor Anjana Sukhani says it’s high time people learn to take comedy in a lighter stride and not make an issue out of every small thing. The 38-year-old is playing the lead in a situational comedy, Coffee With D, which revolves around a crime journalist wanting to interview a don.

Despite the fact that the film has been getting threat calls from the underworld, Anjana says the team is unperturbed. “We are only more determined. We are sure that we have not demeaned anyone. (Also) I want to urge people that we should not take humour too personally, though I understand it shouldn’t be at the cost of anyone.”

Ask her if she feels Indian audience have evolved to understand and accept situational comedies and dark humour, the actor says there is scope for all kinds of comedy films being made in Bollywood and it’s tough to say if people are ready to adapt to a given kind. “People are watching films like Housefull and Humshakals, so clearly they enjoy slapstick comedy. At the same time, there are people who like poker faced comedy too, which is actually not creating scenes or cracking jokes for people to laugh. Here, you are not enticing audiences but the way you are saying it, the timing, the way characters are portrayed, it will crack you up,” she explains.

On teaming up with comedian Sunil Grover for this situational comedy, Anjana says, “We needed somebody who has this amazing comic timing and yet doesn’t overplay it. No one could have done the role better than him.”

