Anupam Kher feels awkward when he’s called a veteran or a legend. Here’s why

Anupam Kher has done five-hundred-and-ten films in a career spanning over 35 years. That’s more than enough for him to be tagged a veteran, but he’s not ready for it. The 62-year-old is happy being recognised as a versatile actor, and “exploring all kinds of roles and mediums” is what he aims for.

Kher recently began shooting for his yet-to-be-titled 511th film in Ranchi, and says, “There’s just so much work to do these days. I’ve been getting a lot of good work as I get older, and I don’t want to stop. That’s why I stop people from calling me a veteran or a thespian or a legend. I feel awkward... I want to do more.”

The actor values content more than anything else, even in big-budget multi-starrer projects. Kher, who has been part of films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Mohabbatein (2000) and Happy New Year (2014), says, “I love being part of big-budget films, but not for the sake of them being commercial films. I don’t want to be a part of a big-budget film in which my role doesn’t do anything.”

That’s the reason why he loves to work in smaller films. “I’m proud to have done a Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), and A Wednesday (2008). Neeraj Pandey was making his debut [as a director] with [A Wednesday], so it wasn’t that big a film. I’m proud to have done such projects,” he says.

"I always believe that the sky is the beginning of the limit."



Happy to start my 511th film today here in Ranchi. On the first day of my shoot I always feel like a new comer. Nervous, apprehensive and thankful. God has been kind. And you all have been really loving. Jai Ho.🙏 pic.twitter.com/TpRWOG7g5J — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 19, 2017

In his latest project, Kher plays a judge who is about to retire. “It’s a thriller. This case is supposed to be his last case. So, in a way, it’s quite autobiographical,” he laughs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more