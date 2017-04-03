Anupam Kher: Just like sportspersons, actors also represent India

Anupam Kher who has been part of popular international films such as Bend It Like Beckham (2002), You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (2010) and Silver Linings Playbook (2012) among others, is proud to represent India in international cinema.

“ We actors and film people unlike sportspersons don’t officially get to represent the country. But I believe that just as a badminton player, or a chess player represents India, we are also doing the same. Whatever projects in the West I have been a part of, or whatever projects I am doing, I am representing my country. That’s why I want to give my best in every (international) film that I do. I am very satisfied with whatever I have done so far, and I am very proud if it as well,” he says.

The 62-year-old actor, who was in Delhi to promote Naam Shabana, has five international projects coming out this year which includes The Big Sick (alongside actors Ray Romano and Zoe Kazan), The Family Man (alongside Gerard Butler and Allison Brie) and Hotel Mumbai (alongside Dev Patel, Arnie Hammer and Jason Isaacs). Apart from the films, Kher will also be seen in a comedy mini-series- The Indian Detective where he is playing Russell Peter’s father.

“ I think I have started my best work now. That’s why I have started working abroad now as well. My 500th film (The Big Sick) was premiered at the Sundance Music Festival and it generated a lot of critical appreciation, and that’s fantastic for an Indian actor, who does a film in a commercial genre. That was a very proud moment for me and I was very happy to be a part of that project,” he says.

