Anurag Kashyap: I haven’t heard from Zeishan since he announced Gangs of Wasseypur 1.5

If you are a Gangs of Wasseypur fan, you are in for some disappointing news. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had made the 2012 classic, has “no idea” when the next instalment of the franchise will be made. The filmmaker says he hasn’t heard from actor-director Zeishan Qadri, who was writing and directing the supposed sequel.

“ I have no idea what’s happening with Gangs of Wasseypur 1.5. I don’t know if the script is written. Zeishan had a idea for the film and I I told Zeishan that he should show me a script for the next instalment, and since then I haven’t even heard from him. So I don’t know what’s happening with it,” he says.

Another project, which Anurag Kashyap had previously announced was a film on the Indian comic superhero —Doga. The 45-year-old had announced a film on the superhero, almost a decade ago, in 2008. But, apart from casting Kunal Kapoor in the titular role, there wasn’t any development in the project. Kashyap says that he is no longer a part of the project.

“Doga, from my side, has been shelved. I think Raj Comics will now make a series or something like that with him. But I won’t be a part of the project anymore,” he says.

The filmmaker, who has directed the upcoming film Mukkabaaz, feels that the owners of the comic books got greedy about the project. “ I won’t say it happened because of creative differences. It is very simple what happened. They wanted Doga to be like a marvel film, even before it was made. They got greedy and over ambitious even before the film was made,” he says.

“ I was on the project since 2005-06, before superhero films became a rage in the film industries across the globe. You need to create a market space for such a character, and make people aware about it. But no one wanted to do that. The owners went to a lot of people, and tried to get something that they wanted,” says Kashayp.

