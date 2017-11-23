Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni have more in common than their love for cricketers. See pics
Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni may share a common love for cricketers, but there’s another thing that connects them: At one point in their lives, they went to the same school.
Anushka belongs to an army background, and her family moved around a lot during her childhood. While they were posted in Assam, Anushka and Sakshi Dhoni (then Rawat) attended the same school together. On Sunday, a popular fan account posted pictures of the two at different stages of their lives. In one of the pictures, they were even joined by Karnesh, Anushka’s brother.
📷 | New/Old pictures of Anushka with @SaakshiSRawat and #KarneshSharma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ecfgRMLSTg— Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) November 19, 2017
Anushka Sharma has been rumoured to be dating Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli for several years, while Sakshi and MS Dhoni married in 2010 and have a daughter, Ziva.
In an earlier interview, Anushka spoke about her reunion with Sakshi years after graduating. “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too. And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I’m dressed in a ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny.”
