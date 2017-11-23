Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni have more in common than their love for cricketers. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni may share a common love for cricketers, but there’s another thing that connects them: At one point in their lives, they went to the same school.

Anushka belongs to an army background, and her family moved around a lot during her childhood. While they were posted in Assam, Anushka and Sakshi Dhoni (then Rawat) attended the same school together. On Sunday, a popular fan account posted pictures of the two at different stages of their lives. In one of the pictures, they were even joined by Karnesh, Anushka’s brother.

Anushka Sharma has been rumoured to be dating Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli for several years, while Sakshi and MS Dhoni married in 2010 and have a daughter, Ziva.

In an earlier interview, Anushka spoke about her reunion with Sakshi years after graduating. “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too. And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I’m dressed in a ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny.”

