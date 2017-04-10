Anushka Sharma faces trouble over illegal electrical junction box, BMC issues notice

After Kapil sharma’s controversy with the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Corporation (BMC), Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to have landed in trouble with the BMC.

A notice has been issued to actress Anushka Sharma by K west ward of BMC to remove an electric junction box outside her flat in the passage of Badrinath Tower in Versova. However, it was not BMC but her neighbours who took the notice of the box.

BMC has written a letter to the Phillauri star stating to remove the said junction box or “necessary action will be initiated as per MMC act.”

Read more

The letter reads, “With reference to above subject matter, this is to inform you that after the receipt of complaint this office staff has inspected the site and it is observed that you have installed the electric junction box in the common passage area of the society, which is highly objectionable.”

Further stating, “You are here by directed to remove the said junction box from common passage immediately, otherwise necessary action will be initiated as per MMC act, which please be note.”

Read more

Earlier, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma kicked up a row when he tweeted that the BMC officers sought a bribe of Rs. five lakh for the construction of his premises in Versova.

Kapil moved to the Bombay High Court challenging the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s order to demolish “illegal portions” of his Versova.

Follow @htshowbiz for more