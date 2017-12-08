Anushka Sharma leaves for Italy with parents amid rumours of wedding with Virat Kohli. See pics

They may deny it all they like but something is definitely cooking here. Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, leaving for Milan, Italy with her parents amid rumours of her wedding with Virat Kohli.

The actor seemed to be in a rush as a horde of paparazzi surrounded her with cameras and questions. Her father Ajay Kumar, mother Ashima and brother Karnesh carried massive bags inside the airport and avoided talking to the gathered press.

Anushka and Virat are reportedly getting married in the fashion capital of the world in a three-day affair starting December 9, according to reports. While Anushka’s spokesperson has denied the rumours, there are reports that the two have invited their families and several friends for the vacation, booked make-up artists and wedding photographers as well.

The couple took a similar vacation with close friends last year as well at a resort near Haridwar. Rumours of their wedding popped up then as well.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been dating each other since 2013 after meeting during the shoot of a television commercial.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during inaugural Indian Sports Honours at Grand Hyatt, Kalina,in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Their relationship often made headlines, with rumours of a split in 2015. They were reunited in early 2016, after Kohli hit back at trolls for targeting Anushka over his batting form.

The Indian skipper spoke highly of his girlfriend during a recent interview in web series Breakfast with Champions, saying it was Anushka who motivated him during his difficult periods. Anushka also spoke to a magazine recently on why the couple has kept their life strictly private, “I will tell you why I don’t want to talk about it. I was open about my relationship because I thought that’s me handling something maturely and I expected people also to handle it maturely. But I feel not everyone knows how to do that. All they are interested in, are scoops. ‘Oh! They met.’ If you are dating someone you will meet them na? How can meeting someone become such big news? It was just too much. As an actor, I was giving some of my best performances but in an interview, the headline would always be about my personal life.”

Virat and Anushka recently attended the wedding reception of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

