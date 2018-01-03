Anushka Sharma makes Cape Town more beautiful for Virat Kohli. Check out their new photos

Anushka Sharma is making Cape Town “even more beautiful” for husband and cricket star Virat Kohli. “Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only,” Virat tweeted along with a selfie featuring the newly weds dressed casually and smiling away against the backdrop of sea.

The two got married last month on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy. The two went for a honeymoon in snowy Finland and returned to India for their two receptions, first in Delhi on December 21 then another in Mumbai on December 26.

Anushka and Virat are in Cape Town right now for the upcoming cricket match series. While Anushka is enjoying a much-deserved break after the whirlwind of a month that was December for the couple, Virat will head the Indian team for the three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s, beginning from January 5, the first of which will be in Cape Town.

The were spotted enjoying lunch with Akshay Kumar in Cape Town and shopping together in a market place. They were also seen enjoying a stroll in the streets of Cape Town with Shikhar Dhawan, his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. A video of Virat and Shikhar dancing to a group of street performers’ music went viral on Monday.

Anushka will return to India after Virat’s South Africa tour and resume shooting for Anand L Rai’s film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and work on post-production for her home project, Pari. She will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaga.

