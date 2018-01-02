Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with Akshay Kumar in South Africa. Check out pics

Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in Cape Town, South Africa with Akshay Kumar. The two, who are in the country for the upcoming cricket test match, were seen enjoying lunch with her Patiala House co-star.

While Anushka is enjoying a much-deserved break after the whirlwind of a month that was December for the couple, Virat will head the Indian team for the three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s, beginning from January 5, the first of which will be in Cape Town.

Akshay was in Cape Town with wife and author Twinkle Khanna to ring in the new year and celebrate her birthday. The couple posted several pictures from their vacation.

Anushka and Virat were earlier spotted shopping together in a market place. They were also seen enjoying a stroll in the streets of Cape Town with Shikhar Dhawan, his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. A video of Virat and Shikhar dancing to a group of street performers’ music went viral on Monday.

Anushka and Virat got married on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy in a secret wedding. They broke the happy news to their fans via Twitter. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” they wrote.

They chose Finland as their honeymoon destination and threw two wedding receptions, first in Delhi on December 21 and the second in Mumbai on December 26.

Anushka will return to India after Virat’s South Africa tour and resume shooting for Anand L Rai’s film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and work on post-production for her home project, Pari. She will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaga.

