Ardh Satya, Narsimha, Mirch Masala and more: Top 15 films of Om Puri

Veteran actor Om Puri, who died Friday morning of a heart attack, has a versatile filmography that spread from art cinema to commercial films and includes even British and American films.

Here’s a look at his top 15 films:

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980)

Om Puri essayed the role of a small-time mechanic with the perfect demeanour in this film directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. The film also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil in lead roles.

Bhavni Bhavai (1980)



Puri played a poor ‘bhangi’ - a sweeper who struggled for his life in a feudal society. Directed by Ketan Mehta, the film starred Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Meera Lakhia won the National Film Award for Best Production Design for the film that was also selected for a festival at the Museum of Modern Art and received the UNESCO Club Human Rights award at the Three Continents Festival. Ketan Mehta won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Arohan (1982)



Om Puri essayed the role of a poor farmer who fights against the system for his rights. He received the National Award for Best Actor for this role.Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film also starred Victor Bannerjee in a lead role.

Ardh Satya (1983)



Om Puri played a police officer in this film directed by Govind Nihalani. The film also got Puri his second National Award.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)



Om Puri played a corrupt builder in the film that is the best satire Bollywood has produced. Directed by Kundan Shah, the film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Mirch Masala (1985)



Om Puri played an old guard who sacrifices his life for the sake of the women working in a factory. Directed by Ketan Mehta, the film featured Smita Patil and Deepti Naval in lead roles.

Narsimha (1991)



Om Puri played Baapji, one of the most dreaded villains of Bollywood. Directed by N Chandra, the film featured Sunny Deol in the lead role.

City of Joy (1992)



Directed by Roland Joffé, the French-British drama was Om Puri’s second international venture after the British TV series The Jewel in the Crown.He played an Indian farmer who helps a doctor after he is cheated of his money by a prostitute.

East is East (1999)



Directed by Damien O’Donnell, the film had Om Puri essay the role of a Pakistani father in England who is struggling as his kids reject Pakistani culture and declare themselves British citizens.



Maqbool (2003)



Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Maqbool was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous play Macbeth. Om Puri played the part of a corrupt policeman.

Rang De Basanti (2006)



Even in a small role as Kunal Kapoor’s father, Amanullah Khan, Om Puri made his presence felt in this film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Waheeda Rehman.

Maalalmal Weekly (2006)



In one of his best comic performances, Om Puri played a farmer trying his best to get his hands on the lottery money. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Paresh Rawal.

Chakravyuh (2012)



Puri essayed the role of the chief Marxist ideologue, said to be inspired from Kobad Ghandy. Directed by Prakash Jha, the film also starred Arjun Rampal and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

The Hundred Foot Journey (2014)



Om Puri worked alongside Helen Mirren, Manish Dayal and Charlotte Le Bon in this film produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by Lasse Hallström. He played an Indian man trying to establish his restaurant in England.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)



Om Puri played a small role of a maulana in this film starring Salman Khan.

