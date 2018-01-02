Are Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff vacationing together in Maldives? Check out their sun-kissed pics

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are both in Maldives and are friends are wondering if it is all for a romantic getaway. The rumoured couple are often spotted at same vacation spots at the same time but have never confirmed their relationship.

Disha posted several gorgeous pictures from the sunny beaches of the tourist destination over the weekend. She can be seen in a blue, a white and a black bikini while soaking up the sun. Tiger is seen in a pair of white swimming trunks, showing off a ripped body.

There is also some speculation that the two could be shooting for their upcoming film Baaghi 2. The film is a sequel to Tiger’s 2016 film Baaghi which co-starred Shraddha Kapoor.

Check out their pictures:

Son of a 🏖 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:19am PST

Heaven☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

Happy new year everyone❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

☀️😊 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

☀️☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:12am PST

The two were spotted at the airport, getting photobombed by Ranveer Singh.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating since almost a year. The two starred together in a music video, Befikra. He will also be seen in Rambo and Student of the Year 2.

