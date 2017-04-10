Arjun Bhardwaj suicide: Anupam Kher to develop website to help the lonely and depressed

Anupam Kher believes in making a difference to the society in his own small way. At a time when many expressed grief over the recent suicide of engineering student Arjun Bhardwaj, the actor decided to take it upon himself to help those who feel lonely and depressed. He began by sharing his email address on Twitter and asked those who need help to write to him. Now, the actor is working on a website that will help people who are grief-stricken.

Read more

“I have been giving motivational lectures for quite some time now. I understand how a person feels when he or she is sad. So when I read about this suicide and how he went about it I was really jolted. But then I thought just putting my concern on Twitter will not help much, rather I should do something more. I am glad that I put my email id on Twitter. In one day I have received over 300 mails,” says the Padma Bhushan awardee.

The actor continued that barring few mails asking him to help them enter the film industry there are mostly people who have shared their concern. “The mails opened my eyes to so many serious issues. It’s not just youth, but married women, fathers, mothers and even people from abroad have written to me. A daughter-in-law shared how she wants to help her father-in-law and a young girl has expressed how being a good girl is boring these days. Another girl has written to me about her father who is depressed but she doesn’t know how to help him. After reading their mails, I didn’t want to just write them back but have asked for their phone numbers as I have decided to call them back over a period of time,” he adds.

Kher says that everyone goes through depression. “For the last four years I am suffering from sleeplessness and my doctor said that I am also depressed for some reason. So personally I have an idea about the medical reasons and symptoms, which is why I can’t just do one or two tweets and move on with life. I am creating this website, Anupamcares.com that will have my email address. The website will be dealing with people in grief, depression, setback and sadness. In a month and a half, it will be ready and I will personally connect to people via the same. I plan to have one or two professional psychiatrists on the website. Many have also written to me that they want to help. I might take them in as well,” he signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more