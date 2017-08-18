Arjun Kapoor says critics can’t predict the performance of a film at the box-office

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is someone who values critics’ rating for his films, but not more than the judgment of the audience. His latest film, Mubarakan, received mixed reviews from the critics, but its box office collection of Rs 55 crore after a month of release proves that the audience doesn’t shun a film if critics rate it low.

“I’ll never say that my films are made only for the audience and not for the critics,” says Arjun, adding, “I appreciate a good critic and love when they are honest about a film. But audiences do have their own mind, and they are eventually the best judge of a film.” The film also stars Arjun’s uncle, actor Anil Kapoor.

Citing the example of Half Girlfriend (2017), which also wasn’t loved by the critics, the 32-year-old actor says, “That film, too, went against the very grain of what critics said. It got me a lot of love from the audiences. I mean, a film wouldn’t make 60 crores if people believed in what the critics said or wrote. I got a fair judgement from the people.”

But as he said, Arjun doesn’t make films just for the masses. “I respect [critics’] feedback and I genuinely think that their opinion does make a difference. But I don’t hold any grudges or anything against anyone. I feel that we [in Bollywood] make far too many movies to hold such discussions,” says the actor.

