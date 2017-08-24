Arjun Kapoor shares adorable throwback pic with Sonam Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who is very active on social media, always treats his fans with throwback photos of him with his family and cousins, including Sonam Kapoor. And, all the pictures gives an idea that how close these two are. Today, the Mubarakan star shared an endearing throwback photo f the duo on Instagram.

Dude, like who are these people ??? @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @harshvardhankapoor @shanayakapoor02 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

In the picture, all the cousins are posing for the camera. Sonam is all smiles while Arjun looks on innocently. The photo also includes Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Veere Di Wedding. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the chick-flick also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The movie performed well at the box office.