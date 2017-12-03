Arjun Patiala: After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon wil be the star attraction of this film
The film is to be produced by Dinesh Vijan, who had last helmed Kriti and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Raabta.bollywood Updated: Dec 03, 2017 13:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kriti Sanon says her next film Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life! will leave the audience with a smile. After enthralling Bollywood buffs with Bareilly Ki Barfi this year, Kriti is looking forward to some exciting new projects.
“But the only film I can talk about is Arjun Patiala which is with Diljit Dosanjh. It’s a little in the comedy space, and will make you smile, laugh and crack up,” said Kriti.
“I am excited because I am working with Diljit for the first time and he is a fabulous actor,” she said.
Kriti was in the capital earlier this week to launch Skechers Street collection.