Arjun Patiala: After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon wil be the star attraction of this film

Kriti Sanon says her next film Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life! will leave the audience with a smile. After enthralling Bollywood buffs with Bareilly Ki Barfi this year, Kriti is looking forward to some exciting new projects.

“But the only film I can talk about is Arjun Patiala which is with Diljit Dosanjh. It’s a little in the comedy space, and will make you smile, laugh and crack up,” said Kriti.

“I am excited because I am working with Diljit for the first time and he is a fabulous actor,” she said.

The film is to be produced by Dinesh Vijan, who had last helmed Kriti and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Raabta.

Kriti was in the capital earlier this week to launch Skechers Street collection.