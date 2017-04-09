 Arjun Rampal denies assault allegations: Where do people make this news up from | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Arjun Rampal denies assault allegations: Where do people make this news up from

Arjun Rampal has denied that he assaulted anyone at a hotel in Delhi. He made the clarification through a tweet.

bollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2017 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal during Superfight League at Sirifort Sports Complex on February 25, 2017.(Hindustan Times)

Arjun Rampal has denied allegations of assault made against him on Sunday. The actor clarified that he hasn’t assaulted anyone.

“Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan?Man!!Where do people make this news up from?Not assaulted anyone #untrue #fakenews,” he wrote in the tweet.

A Delhi man on Sunday morning filed a complaint against Rampal, accusing him of injuring him with a camera flash on the dance floor of a five-star hotel, police said.

No FIR has been registered as police had sought some clarifications of the medical report of Shobhit, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi.

He suffered a head injury when Rampal while playing the DJ snatched a photographer’s camera flash and threw it towards the dance floor, Shobhit said in the complaint filed with the Connaught Place police station. He was dancing with a friend.

Rampal, who is based in Mumbai, left the central Delhi hotel after the incident.

