 Arjun Rampal’s mother beats cancer | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Arjun Rampal’s mother beats cancer

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 15:17 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
Arjun’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is ecstatic that his mother has beaten cancer. Arjun’s mother was reportedly suffering from breast cancer.

Arjun also thanked his friend and businessman Lalit Modi.

In an emotional post, he said, “Most importantly, the almighty for listening to your prayers, the prayers of all of you my dear fans and family. I love you, send you all my love.”

