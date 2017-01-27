Arjun Rampal’s mother beats cancer

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is ecstatic that his mother has beaten cancer. Arjun’s mother was reportedly suffering from breast cancer.

It's one of the happiest days in our lives,I am in Lisbon right now.My gratitude knows no bounds to #profcarlogreco #champalimaudfoundation — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2017

Arjun also thanked his friend and businessman Lalit Modi.

And of course to my dear friend @LalitKModi who made sure I let for Lisbon, with MoM,from NYC. You saved her https://t.co/z6k5MvZzEC you bro — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2017

Most importantly the almighty for listening to ur prayers,the prayers of all of you my dear fans and family.I love you, send you all my love — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2017

