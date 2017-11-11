Arshad Warsi reveals his on-screen character that’s closest to his heart, and it’s not Circuit

Actor Arshad Warsi is back to doing what he does best, which is making people laugh. With his latest release Golmaal Again doing good business at the box-office, the comedy genre has once again proved to be close to viewers’ hearts.

“People enjoy comedy, and that’s why we make a lot of such films every year. Comedy—in fact, acting—comes naturally to me. But I am more comfortable with serious cinema. Comedy is very taxing and tiring. Making people laugh is tough,” says the 49-year-old actor.

Arshad has been a part of Bollywood for over two decades now. He began his journey in the industry as a choreographer in 1987, but went on to establish himself as an actor with films such as Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Sehar (2005), and Jolly LLB (2013). His portrayal of Circuit in the Munnabhai series alongside Sanjay Dutt was loved by the audience. It’s natural, therefore, to suppose that the character of Circuit is closest to his heart. But the actor surprises us with his answer.

“I enjoy the process of acting. For me, every genre is fabulous. But the character I enjoyed playing the most was Babban in Ishqiya (2010). The film was a western film for me. You can say that I liked the rawness of my character. I like realistic, commercial films, but will do everything. I want to do a horror film next!” adds Arshad.

