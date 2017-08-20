Aryan and Suhana Khan spotted out and about in Mumbai, looking like movie stars. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan, were spotted at the Mumbai airport in similar outfits, which sent the internet into a tizzy.

The father-son duo, who are already compared to each other for their striking resemblance, wore matching black jackets and shades. They posed for the photographers and fans who were waiting for them outside the terminal.

Aryan, 19, is currently studying filmmaking in the US, where he was rumoured to be headed with his father.

Aryan Khan Spotted last night at Mumbai airport. #AryanKhan #SRK #KingKhan #KingKhaJr A post shared by Aryan Khan Fan Club (@aryankhan_fc) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Aryan is expected to follow in Shah Rukh’s footsteps and join the Hindi film industry, where filmmaker Karan Johar has already said that he would launch him, and his sister, Suhana.

Shah Rukh, however, seems to be in no hurry to have Aryan enter Bollywood. In an earlier interview, he said, “He (Aryan) talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool.”

Meanwhile, Suhana was spotted at a party thrown by Chunky Panday’s nephew, Ahaan. Also in attendance were Chunky Pandey’s daughter, Ananya Pandey, and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

In an interview with DNA, SRK spoke about his daughter’s ambitions. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do. While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, he’s building his body and all, Suhana is more loving. I think she’s the softest person in the house. And AbRam is my little monster,” he said.

