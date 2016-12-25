Aryan Khan looks the spitting image of dad SRK in this adorable pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s busy schedule, especially with his new film Raees around the corner, means that he doesn’t get enough time to spend with his family.

But SRK took to his Twitter account to post a collage of himself and son Aryan to make up for his absence.

Working round the clock so not getting time to be with the babies…so just…here’s looking at u kid… pic.twitter.com/bV5gWA02dw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 24, 2016

The 51-year-old wrote alongside, “Working round the clock so not getting time to be with the babies... so just... here’s looking at u kid”

Read more

In an earlier tweet, the Dilwale star announced the wrap of Raees as he posted a selfie and wrote, “At Raees wrap getting gifts from unit is a bonus. Yay. @MrSheetalsharma gave me this cool Raees jacket. Thx.”

At Raees wrap getting gifts from unit is a bonus. Yay. @MrSheetalsharma gave me this cool Raees jacket. Thx pic.twitter.com/6MHwD9JTMp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 24, 2016

On a related note, director Rahul Dholakia’s film is all set to hit the big screens on January 25

Follow @htshowbiz for more