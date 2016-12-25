 Aryan Khan looks the spitting image of dad SRK in this adorable pic | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Aryan Khan looks the spitting image of dad SRK in this adorable pic

bollywood Updated: Dec 25, 2016 19:46 IST
ANI
Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh’s oldest child. He also has a daughter Suhana and another boy AbRam. (Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s busy schedule, especially with his new film Raees around the corner, means that he doesn’t get enough time to spend with his family.

But SRK took to his Twitter account to post a collage of himself and son Aryan to make up for his absence.

The 51-year-old wrote alongside, “Working round the clock so not getting time to be with the babies... so just... here’s looking at u kid”

In an earlier tweet, the Dilwale star announced the wrap of Raees as he posted a selfie and wrote, “At Raees wrap getting gifts from unit is a bonus. Yay. @MrSheetalsharma gave me this cool Raees jacket. Thx.”

On a related note, director Rahul Dholakia’s film is all set to hit the big screens on January 25

<