Aryan, Suhana and AbRam: Shah Rukh Khan shares a picture of his three ‘vices’

Shah Rukh Khan has a way with the words that no one has. The 52-year-old actor posted a picture of his three kids giving them the perfect adjectives, ones that are his vices.

The Raees star shared a collage of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam and wrote, “My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness.”

He defined Suhana as Grace, Aryan as Style and AbRam as Playfulness.The actor here is saying that all of his three vices are something that his kids carry perfectly.

My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness. pic.twitter.com/reXQAxT5q1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 8, 2017

On Tuesday, Aryan uploaded a monochromic selfie where he is his father Shah Rukh Khan’s mirror image. Aryan, 19, is currently studying filmmaking in the US.

Aryan is expected to follow in Shah Rukh’s footsteps and join the Hindi film industry, where filmmaker Karan Johar has already said that he would launch him, and his sister, Suhana.

Shah Rukh, however, seems to be in no hurry to have Aryan enter Bollywood. In an earlier interview, he said, “He (Aryan) talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Anand L Rai’s untitled film.

