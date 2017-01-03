As a kid, I used to give fake interviews in front of the mirror: Ridhima Pandit

Just one-year old in the television industry, actor Ridhima Pandit feels happy to have earned the stature that many can’t attain after working for years. Currently, playing the lead in a popular comedy soap, Ridhima even won the best debut award for portraying the character of a super robot. The 26-year-old, however, feels that awards bring more recognition and nothing more. “Awards do make me feel more motivated at this juncture in my career and I am looking forward to win more. But eventually, awards don’t matter in your life,” she says.

On winning her first-ever award, the actor says her colleagues were happy for her and the actor reminisces: “As a kid, I would always give out fake interviews in front of the mirror. I used to have these imaginary conversations and imagine what I would say if I went up on the stage to receive an award. I have been ready since I was six but when the moment came, I was numb and had to pinch myself to believe what was actually happening.”

Ridhima wants people to know her for her work and not for the awards. “I am glad, I have that hunger to achieve something bigger and better in life. So yes, this award, that too for my first show, is definitely an accomplishment. It gave me a much needed kick. But that’s about it. I will let my work do the talking,” she adds.

