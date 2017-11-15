As Aaradhya turns 6, here’re her cutest pictures with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan

Can you believe Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter is turning six already? Wasn’t it just a week or two ago when we were reading constants reports on how her mommy was hiding her from public eye or waiting to finally get a look at how she looks?

Apparently, it wasn’t. Aaradhya has grown from an adorable to a zesty toddler who is always seen laughing as clings on to her mommy’s dress, striking a pose for the photographers at the airport and if none of that, just basking in the adoration that her parents shower upon her.

While it is not known how the family will celebrate the birthday of the cutie on Thursday, we have found a way to kick off the party on our own. Here’re the sweetest, most loved-up pictures we could find of her with her parents and grandparents on their social media accounts. Check them out!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

These two. ❤️ A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Happiness. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Happy birthday little princess. Thank you @fifipewz for this beautiful sketch. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Nov 16, 2016 at 4:38am PST

#durgapuja A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:12am PDT

My girls. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Mar 24, 2016 at 9:23pm PDT

#tbt #maldives #mothers&daughters A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Mar 31, 2016 at 1:05am PDT

Happiest birthday to Queen of Bollywood @aishwaryaarai #aishwaryaraibachhan #aaradhyabachchan A post shared by Bollywood Divaa (@hello_to_bollywood) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Bollywood Diwali 2017... #Bollywood #CinemaGharIN #amitabhbachan #jayabachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #abhishekbacchan #aaradhyabachchan A post shared by CinemaGhar (@cinemagharin) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:25am PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fc Indo (@arbfci) on Jul 21, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

