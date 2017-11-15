As Aaradhya turns 6, here’re her cutest pictures with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan
Aaradhya, the darling daughter of actor duo Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai turns 6 on Thursday.bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2017 21:04 IST
Can you believe Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter is turning six already? Wasn’t it just a week or two ago when we were reading constants reports on how her mommy was hiding her from public eye or waiting to finally get a look at how she looks?
Apparently, it wasn’t. Aaradhya has grown from an adorable to a zesty toddler who is always seen laughing as clings on to her mommy’s dress, striking a pose for the photographers at the airport and if none of that, just basking in the adoration that her parents shower upon her.
While it is not known how the family will celebrate the birthday of the cutie on Thursday, we have found a way to kick off the party on our own. Here’re the sweetest, most loved-up pictures we could find of her with her parents and grandparents on their social media accounts. Check them out!
Follow @htshowbiz for more