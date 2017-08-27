As Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi heads to Kashmir for shooting, will it be smooth sailing?
Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Raazi, is heading to Kashmir for shooting, and questions over the security of the cast and crew were raised to the producer, Priti Shahani.bollywood Updated: Aug 27, 2017 21:22 IST
The team of Raazi is not expecting to face any trouble while shooting its Kashmir schedule, says producer Priti Shahani.
The first schedule of the movie, being directed by Meghna Gulzar, was wrapped up earlier this month,
“Meghna is an amazing filmmaker and she is making an amazing story,” Shahani told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
This one is going to be truly truly special!!! Wohooo @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/VF9zssD6dD— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 23, 2017
She said the team is working towards wrapping up the film’s shooting by early October.
Asked if they expect any issues in shooting in Kashmir -- once Bollywood’s favourite filming destinations -- Shahani said: “I don’t expect any trouble... The team has been over there and they have had a detailed location recce.”
The journey of #RAAZI begins today!!! All the best to all of us!! @meghnagulzar @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/mwZiQw7Wb3— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2017
Based on the book Calling Sehmat, Raazi is an adaptation of the life of a Kashmiri girl who is married to an army officer. The film, set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures, stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.
Follow @htshowbiz for more