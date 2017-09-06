As Kangana Ranaut dresses like a bride, we only see the queen. See pics
Days after dishing out explosive interviews, Kangana Ranaut has done a bridal photoshoot and is redefining royalty with her pics.bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2017 19:12 IST
Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film, Simran, has done a photoshoot and the pictures are redefining royalty.
Days after dishing out a series of explosive interviews where she talked fearlessly about being wronged in the industry by Bollywood celebrities, Kangana has done a bridal photoshoot for the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.
The pictures doing the rounds online show her as a modern-day bride whose cosmopolitan look will stand out even when she chooses ethnic wear. Kangana will soon be seen playing Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika The Warrior Queen.
OH MY GAWD 😍😍😍 How stunning does she look?! ❤️ • Repost @bazaarbridein: This September, Her Majesty #KanganaRanaut graces the cover of #BazaarBrideIn wearing Heritage Jewelry by Sabyasachi. The woman of many powers - an accomplished actor, an outspoken feminist and a role model to many, gets candid with us on life, love, career and beyond. Editor @nupurmehta18 Photographed by @tarun_khiwal Fashion Editor: @ana_bhatt Fashion Assistant: @shauryaathley Fashion Producer: @amykchanna All clothing @sabyasachiofficial Hair @francovallelonga at Faze Management Makeup: @danielbauermakeupandhair for Artist Factory India Stay Courtesy @thelalitmumbai @thelalitgroup
#KanganaRanaut in a @sabyasachiofficial textured bodycon silk kurta paired with a khadi chudidar and tissued odhani. . . . The woman is giving some serious #ethnicwear goals! . . . . #GlamourSaga #ethnic #ethnicwear #traditionalwear #pretty #styledisries #bollywoodstylefiles #ootd #festivevibes #ethnicwear #traditionalwear #kangana #saree #sari #sabyasachi #sabyasachibride
#KanganaRanaut in a @sabyasachiofficial bohemian princess look in a hand embroidered anarkali paired with a navratna necklace, an antique Mughal pendant Jhumkas and an amritsari maantika. . . . . The woman is giving some serious #ethnicwear goals! . . . . #GlamourSaga #ethnic #ethnicwear #traditionalwear #pretty #styledisries #bollywoodstylefiles #ootd #festivevibes #ethnicwear #traditionalwear #kangana #saree #sari #sabyasachi #sabyasachibride
In her recent interviews, Kangana once again talked about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan, the abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of Aditya Pancholi and Roshans and former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman.
Kangana has claimed she felt a threat for her life from Hrithik and his father while Aditya allegedly kept her under a house arrest. When asked about her statements, Hrithik simply walked away from the reporters. Aditya, on the other hand, plans to take legal action against her and has said that he is “worried” about her.
