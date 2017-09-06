 As Kangana Ranaut dresses like a bride, we only see the queen. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
As Kangana Ranaut dresses like a bride, we only see the queen. See pics

Days after dishing out explosive interviews, Kangana Ranaut has done a bridal photoshoot and is redefining royalty with her pics.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2017 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Beautiful pictures of Kangana Ranaut during a photoshoot for Bazaar bridal are going viral online.
Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film, Simran, has done a photoshoot and the pictures are redefining royalty.

Days after dishing out a series of explosive interviews where she talked fearlessly about being wronged in the industry by Bollywood celebrities, Kangana has done a bridal photoshoot for the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

The pictures doing the rounds online show her as a modern-day bride whose cosmopolitan look will stand out even when she chooses ethnic wear. Kangana will soon be seen playing Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika The Warrior Queen.

‪#KanganaRanaut looks breathtakingly beautiful in the latest covershoot of Harper's Bazaar Bride India ‬! @bazaarbridein

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

‪Check out the inserts from #KanganaRanaut's latest covershoot with Harper's Bazaar Bride India ‬! @bazaarbridein

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Some behind the scenes shots of #KanganaRanaut's latest covershoot with Harper's Bazaar Bride India. How stunning she looks!

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Some more BTS shots from #KanganaRanaut's covershoot with Harper's Bazaar Bride India!

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

In her recent interviews, Kangana once again talked about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan, the abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of Aditya Pancholi and Roshans and former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman.

Kangana has claimed she felt a threat for her life from Hrithik and his father while Aditya allegedly kept her under a house arrest. When asked about her statements, Hrithik simply walked away from the reporters. Aditya, on the other hand, plans to take legal action against her and has said that he is “worried” about her.

