As Kangana Ranaut dresses like a bride, we only see the queen. See pics

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film, Simran, has done a photoshoot and the pictures are redefining royalty.

Days after dishing out a series of explosive interviews where she talked fearlessly about being wronged in the industry by Bollywood celebrities, Kangana has done a bridal photoshoot for the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

The pictures doing the rounds online show her as a modern-day bride whose cosmopolitan look will stand out even when she chooses ethnic wear. Kangana will soon be seen playing Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika The Warrior Queen.

‪#KanganaRanaut looks breathtakingly beautiful in the latest covershoot of Harper's Bazaar Bride India ‬! @bazaarbridein A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

‪The stunningly beautiful #KanganaRanaut by Tarun Khiwal for Harper's Bazaar Bride India in the September 2017 issue ‬! @bazaarbridein A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

‪Check out the inserts from #KanganaRanaut's latest covershoot with Harper's Bazaar Bride India ‬! @bazaarbridein A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Some behind the scenes shots of #KanganaRanaut's latest covershoot with Harper's Bazaar Bride India. How stunning she looks! A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Some more BTS shots from #KanganaRanaut's covershoot with Harper's Bazaar Bride India! A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

In her recent interviews, Kangana once again talked about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan, the abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of Aditya Pancholi and Roshans and former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman.

Kangana has claimed she felt a threat for her life from Hrithik and his father while Aditya allegedly kept her under a house arrest. When asked about her statements, Hrithik simply walked away from the reporters. Aditya, on the other hand, plans to take legal action against her and has said that he is “worried” about her.

