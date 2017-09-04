As Kangana Ranaut scales up attack on Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne defends ‘good soul’

In an interestingly cryptic post, Susanne Khan has supported her former husband and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in the ongoing ugly and public spat between him and his alleged former girlfriend Kangana Ranaut. Posting a cute picture with Hrithik, Susanne tweeted, “The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil (sic).”

Kangana has alleged that Hrithik was in an extramarital relationship with her while the Kaabil actor maintains he only knew her in a professional capacity. In two of her recent interviews, Kangana has attacked both Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Roshan. She has gone to the extent of saying that she feared for her life.

The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil 😇🖤🌈🦋 pic.twitter.com/WlVKbIhFjE — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) September 3, 2017

Kangana and Hrithik were engaged in a public war when she talked about her ‘silly ex’ in an interview almost a year ago. Hrithik retorted to this with a rather nasty tweet, writing, “Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful) women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks (sic).”

Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 28, 2016

Later, Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana. “Since quite sometime you (Kangana) have been insinuating and trying to create an image within the film industry through print and social media and in public at large that there was some relationship between our client (Hrithik) and you,” the notice sent by Hrithik’s advocate Deepesh Mehta on February 26, 2016 said. Kangana had replied with counter-notice and the war between the two escalated. However, everything had been quite for the last few months.

But in two of her recent interviews, Kangana raked up the controversy once again, bringing back the focus on the ugly war between the former co-stars from Krrish 3.

In an interview to Rajeev Masand, Kangana said, “There are so many things that happen in extramarital things really. Look at what happened in the Malayalam (actress) case. What that man did to her for a complaint to his wife. He got her raped, got her videos circulated. All this only happened now but girls get pregnant, they get shot, they get killed for things like these. Of course, I feared for my life,” she said.





Kangana also said, “He sent me a notice seeking an apology and asked me to organise a press conference to clear his name. He said he will date the pope but not me. He also threatened me to leak mails and do other things if I don’t apologise. He made a file (of mails) just to keep my mouth shut. When did I say I want anything from you? He himself has sent those mails from my account.”

This is not the first time that Sussanne came to Hrithik’s aid during this rather public spat. When an allegedly photoshopped image of Hrithik and Kangana at the same party was leaked in 2016, Sussanne had shared the real image from the same party where she was also present. She had tweeted along with it, “Pictures are photoshopped and untrue stories carry too much weight. Another picture for the record. I support Hrithik in this”. Hrithik and Sussanne separated in 2013 and got divorced two years later.

Follow @htshowbiz for more