As Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee turns 18, their family photos are love

How many of you remember the moment when Miss Universe-turned-Bollywood star Sushmita Sen adopted daughter Renee and made quite a splash in a still-very-conservatie India? If you do, consider yourself officially old because that cute, little kid is now a beautiful woman of 18 and Sushmita celebrated her birthday with adorable family photos.

Sharing a picture of two of them, Sushmita wrote, “We are #Eighteen A night of #epiphany? my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa ?what a journey it’s been!!!! Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renee Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!! bring it on Renster!!!?I love you..beyond!!!! Maa #cheers.”

Nothing but love and the best for these three!! Sending you my love, my hugs and kisses 💋 Three beauties in one frame 😊 A post shared by sushmita sen (@sushmitasenfan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

In yet another photo, the entire family – Renee, Sushmita and her younger daughter Alisah – can be seen. Shared on a fanpage, the photo has mother-daughters looking absolutely adorable.

Sushmita adopted Renee when she was just 25-year-old and later on went to adopt another child on 2010. She is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah, 8.