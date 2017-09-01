As Taimur has a meltdown at airport, Kareena Kapoor handles it like a boss. See pics

That is the thing with children, you can never predict how they are going to behave. Toddler Taimur Ali Khan is no exception. We have seen him as the ever smiling royal kid, always posing with a happy face - but recently, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted crying in the arms of his mommy, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor left for Delhi late Thursday as she gears up to begin shooting for Veere Di Wedding along side Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. While we do not know what upset the little baby, Kareena sure knew how to handle the situation.

Spotted at the Mumbai airport, Kareena smiled for the shutterbugs even as Taimur showed up with a rather glum face. She did her best to cheer up the little one but he was in no mood to pose. Well, kids will be kids.

While Kareena sported a jeans and grey tshirt, Taimur wore a blue and white overall.

Amidst speculation that Taimur may make a guest appearance in Veere Di Wedding, Bollywoodlife quoted Kareena’s spokesperson as saying, “Taimur does not make a guest appearance in Veere Di Wedding and this is purely a figment of someone’s imagination.”

Shashanka Ghosh will direct Veere Di Wedding that is being produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea.

Speaking about all the attention Taimur gets, grandpa Randhir Kapoor had earlier told HT, “We all love Taimur so much and we are very being cautious that he doesn’t get spoiled by all the attention that he’s getting [from the media].”

Recently, Taimur was on a vacation along with his mom Kareena and dad Saif in Gstaad, Switzerland. “If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I’d want one last holiday in Gstaad. It’s the most beautiful and romantic place in the world,” Kareena had earlier told Mirror.

